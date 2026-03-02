Connor Murphy headshot

Connor Murphy News: Dealt by Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Edmonton acquired Murphy from Chicago on Monday in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick, Sportsnet reports.

The Blackhawks will retain half of Murphy's $4.4 million cap hit. The 32-year-old blueliner has four goals, 13 points, 55 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and 62 hits across 60 games this season. Murphy will provide the Oilers with some much-needed depth on the right side of the team's defense corps, and he will be eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer.

Connor Murphy
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Murphy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Murphy See More
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
161 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Week Ahead
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Week Ahead
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
March 2, 2025
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
December 20, 2024
Frozen Fantasy: History in the Making
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: History in the Making
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
November 3, 2024
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 16, 2024