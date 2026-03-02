Connor Murphy News: Dealt by Chicago

Edmonton acquired Murphy from Chicago on Monday in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick, Sportsnet reports.

The Blackhawks will retain half of Murphy's $4.4 million cap hit. The 32-year-old blueliner has four goals, 13 points, 55 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and 62 hits across 60 games this season. Murphy will provide the Oilers with some much-needed depth on the right side of the team's defense corps, and he will be eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer.