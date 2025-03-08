Connor Murphy News: Manages assist in overtime loss

Murphy provided an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Murphy snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The 31-year-old isn't a big point producer, though he's had a good year by his own standards with 17 points over 51 appearances, putting him two shy of matching his career high. He's added 59 shots on net, 87 hits, 124 blocks, 44 PIM and a minus-2 rating. The lack of offense often gets Murphy overlooked in fantasy, but he can stabilize a virtual roster in many non-scoring areas while also not being an anchor on plus-minus despite playing for one of the worst teams in the league.