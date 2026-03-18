Connor Murphy headshot

Connor Murphy News: Nets first goal with Oilers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Murphy tallied a goal and put two shots on net in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Murphy lit the lamp Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead midway through the first period. The goal was his first since joining the Oilers near the trade deadline. Overall, he now has five goals, 14 points, 60 shots on net, 71 hits and 106 blocked shots across 67 games between Chicago and Edmonton this season. While the goal was his first offensive contribution for Edmonton across seven games with his new team, he's posted solid numbers in the defensive zone with 19 blocked shots. As a part of Edmonton's second defensive pairing, Murphy holds decent fantasy value in deep leagues that value banger stats.

Connor Murphy
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Murphy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Murphy See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
15 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3rd
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3rd
Author Image
Greg Vara
15 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Greg Vara
18 days ago