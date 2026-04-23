Connor Murphy News: Nets first playoff goal

Murphy scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks in Game 2.

Murphy tallied at 11:46 of the second period for his first career playoff goal. The 33-year-old defenseman is likely to fill a shutdown role during the Oilers' run this year, which is just his second time being in the postseason. He had four assists over nine contests with the Blackhawks in 2020 in his only other taste of playoff hockey. Murphy produced 17 points, 70 shots on net, 71 PIM, 90 hits and 138 blocked shots over 80 regular-season appearances between Edmonton and Chicago this year.