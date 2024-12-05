Fantasy Hockey
Connor Murphy headshot

Connor Murphy News: Registers two helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 5, 2024 at 10:49am

Murphy notched two assists, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Murphy snapped a four-game slump with his two-assist performance. Prior to that dry spell, he had been limited to two helpers over the first 10 games of November. Murphy's playing style relies on physicality more than offense, but he's having a pretty good year on both fronts. The 31-year-old blueliner has 10 helpers, 25 shots on net, 32 PIM, 42 hits and 60 blocked shots through 26 outings. Last season, he put up just eight points over 46 appearances.

