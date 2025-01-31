Connor Murphy News: Set to return against Florida

Murphy (groin) will return to the lineup for Saturday's road game against the Panthers, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Murphy landed on injured reserve Jan. 11 and hasn't suited up since Dec. 31 due to his groin injury. However, he'll put an end to his 13-game absence Saturday and will replace Nolan Allan in Chicago's lineup. Over 38 appearances this season, Murphy has recorded a goal, 12 assists, 93 blocked shots, 70 hits and 38 PIM while averaging 20:33 of ice time.