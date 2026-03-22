Connor Zary Injury: Considered day-to-day

Zary (upper body) is day-to-day and isn't expected to play against Tampa Bay on Sunday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Zary will miss at least one game after being injured in Friday's 4-1 win over Florida. He didn't participate in Sunday's morning skate, making it unclear if he will be ready for Tuesday's matchup against the Kings. Zary has generated 11 goals, 24 points, 99 shots on net and 44 hits through 67 appearances this season.