Connor Zary headshot

Connor Zary Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Zary (upper body) is day-to-day and isn't expected to play against Tampa Bay on Sunday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Zary will miss at least one game after being injured in Friday's 4-1 win over Florida. He didn't participate in Sunday's morning skate, making it unclear if he will be ready for Tuesday's matchup against the Kings. Zary has generated 11 goals, 24 points, 99 shots on net and 44 hits through 67 appearances this season.

Connor Zary
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Zary See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Zary See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
51 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 21
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
60 days ago
Category Targets: Undervalued Versatility
NHL
Category Targets: Undervalued Versatility
Author Image
Corey Abbott
62 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 27
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
85 days ago
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
NHL
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
119 days ago