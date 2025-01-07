Fantasy Hockey
Connor Zary headshot

Connor Zary Injury: Hurt in Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 9:03pm

Zary (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Ducks, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

Zary got the worst of a knee-on-knee hit from Drew Helleson in the second period and was in substantial pain as he left the ice. The 23-year-old Zary could be looking at a significant absence given the nature of the collision -- it's doubtful he'll play Wednesday in Los Angeles at a minimum. Assuming he misses time, Yegor Sharangovich will probably slide over to center while Walker Duehr would likely enter the lineup.

Connor Zary
Calgary Flames
