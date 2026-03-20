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Connor Zary Injury: Injured in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Zary sustained an apparent upper-body injury in the third period of Friday's game versus the Panthers, and head coach Ryan Huska had no update on his status after the contest.

Zary was hooked and then shoved head-first into the boards by A.J. Greer in the third period. Zary was able to skate off under his own power, but he'll need further evaluation to determine the extent of his injury. Ryan Lomberg or John Beecher are the top candidates to draw into the lineup if Zary can't play Sunday versus the Lightning.

Connor Zary
Calgary Flames
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