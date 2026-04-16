Connor Zary headshot

Connor Zary Injury: Missing season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Zary is a little banged up and will miss Thursday's game versus the Kings due to his undisclosed injury, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Zary dealt with an upper-body injury late in the season, but it's unclear if this is a related issue. In any case, he'll end 2025-26 with 25 points over 74 appearances, taking a step back from his 27-point output over 54 outings a year ago. As long as Zary doesn't require surgery, he should be fine at the start of 2026-27.

Connor Zary
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Zary See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Zary See More
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
NHL
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
25 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
76 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 21
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
85 days ago
Category Targets: Undervalued Versatility
NHL
Category Targets: Undervalued Versatility
Author Image
Corey Abbott
87 days ago