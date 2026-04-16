Connor Zary Injury: Missing season finale
Zary is a little banged up and will miss Thursday's game versus the Kings due to his undisclosed injury, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Zary dealt with an upper-body injury late in the season, but it's unclear if this is a related issue. In any case, he'll end 2025-26 with 25 points over 74 appearances, taking a step back from his 27-point output over 54 outings a year ago. As long as Zary doesn't require surgery, he should be fine at the start of 2026-27.
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