Connor Zary Injury: Not available Thursday
Zary (upper body) is out of the lineup Thursday versus the Ducks, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports.
Zary will miss his third consecutive game. The 24-year-old is still considered day-to-day, but the Flames haven't indicated if he's gotten back on the ice since his injury occurred. Zary's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Canucks.
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