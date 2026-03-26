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Connor Zary Injury: Not available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Zary (upper body) is out of the lineup Thursday versus the Ducks, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports.

Zary will miss his third consecutive game. The 24-year-old is still considered day-to-day, but the Flames haven't indicated if he's gotten back on the ice since his injury occurred. Zary's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Canucks.

Connor Zary
Calgary Flames
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