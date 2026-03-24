Connor Zary Injury: Out again Tuesday
Zary (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Kings, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports.
Zary will miss his second straight game after he got hurt Friday versus the Panthers. The 24-year-old was labeled day-to-day over the weekend, so his absence might not linger too long. That said, the Flames have no need to rush him back.
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