Connor Zary headshot

Connor Zary Injury: Out indefinitely, no surgery needed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Zary's lower-body injury won't require surgery but he is considered out indefinitely, the Flames reported Friday.

Zary was injured in Tuesday's game against the Ducks, but it appears he has avoided a worst-case scenario. He will begin his rehab immediately, per the team, but there's no telling when he'll be able to make his return from injured reserve. Rory Kerins was called up when Zary went on IR and figures to take on a bottom-six role initially.

Connor Zary
Calgary Flames
