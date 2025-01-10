Connor Zary Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Zary (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Zary was injured Tuesday when he collided knee-on-knee with Anaheim's Drew Helleson in the middle stanza. Zary is having a nice sophomore season in the NHL, tallying 10 goals and adding 12 assists in 40 games. He has been a force on the power play with one goal and eight assists while averaging 2:21 of ice time.