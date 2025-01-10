Fantasy Hockey
Connor Zary headshot

Connor Zary Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Zary (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Zary was injured Tuesday when he collided knee-on-knee with Anaheim's Drew Helleson in the middle stanza. Zary is having a nice sophomore season in the NHL, tallying 10 goals and adding 12 assists in 40 games. He has been a force on the power play with one goal and eight assists while averaging 2:21 of ice time.

Connor Zary
Calgary Flames
