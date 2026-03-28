Connor Zary Injury: Remains out Saturday
Zary (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Vancouver.
Zary has also missed Calgary's past three games. He has 11 goals and 24 points in 67 outings in 2025-26. Zary is still day-to-day, so his next opportunity to return will come Monday in Colorado.
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