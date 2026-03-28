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Connor Zary Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Zary (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Vancouver.

Zary has also missed Calgary's past three games. He has 11 goals and 24 points in 67 outings in 2025-26. Zary is still day-to-day, so his next opportunity to return will come Monday in Colorado.

Connor Zary
Calgary Flames
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