Connor Zary Injury: Remains shelved Monday

Zary (upper body) will miss Monday's road matchup against the Avalanche, per the NHL Media Site.

Zary will be held out of Calgary's lineup for the fifth straight game after taking an illegal hit from Florida's A.J. Greer. Zary has 11 goals, 24 points, 99 shots on net and 44 hits across 67 games this season. The 24-year-old forward's next chance to return is Thursday's road clash against the Golden Knights.