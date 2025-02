Zary will be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's matchup with San Jose, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

While coach Ryan Huska didn't confirm that Zary will play Sunday, it appears that the 23-year-old forward is poised to return after missing Calgary's last 15 games. Zary has 10 goals and 22 points in 40 games this season.