Connor Zary News: Deposits game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Zary scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Zary has struggled to find consistent offense with just two tallies over his last 12 outings. The Flames shuffled their lines and had the 23-year-old between Jonathan Huberdeau and Blake Coleman for this game. Zary is now at four goals, nine points, 45 shots, 13 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 20 appearances. Fantasy managers in redraft formats should keep an eye on where he's lining up, but he's won't be a must-have player until he contribute more regularly.

