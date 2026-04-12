Connor Zary News: Deposits goal Sunday
Zary scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.
This was Zary's first point in six games since he missed five contests due to an upper-body injury to close out March. The 24-year-old forward has struggled throughout the campaign, and that's left him in a bottom-six role late in the year. He's at 12 goals, 25 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-9 rating across 73 appearances.
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