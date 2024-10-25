Connor Zary News: Draws assist in loss

Zary notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

While the Flames' lines are roughly even in quality, Zary has found success in middle-six minutes alongside Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund. Zary's helper Thursday came on a Jake Bean goal. Through seven outings, Zary has two goals, four assists, 15 shots on net, six blocked shots, five hits and a plus-2 rating. Given the defensive qualities of his linemates, the 23-year-old will often find himself matched up with tough competition, but so far, he's holding his own.