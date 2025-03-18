Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Zary headshot

Connor Zary News: Eligible to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Zary has served his two-game suspension and will be available against the Rangers on Tuesday.

Zary was struggling to produce offensively prior to his suspension, having generated points in just one of his previous nine outings. During that stretch, the winger recorded just 13 shots, four hits and four blocks, so he's also not providing much in the way of category coverage either.

Connor Zary
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now