Connor Zary News: Eligible to play Tuesday
Zary has served his two-game suspension and will be available against the Rangers on Tuesday.
Zary was struggling to produce offensively prior to his suspension, having generated points in just one of his previous nine outings. During that stretch, the winger recorded just 13 shots, four hits and four blocks, so he's also not providing much in the way of category coverage either.
