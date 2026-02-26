Connor Zary News: Goal, assist in win
Zary scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Zary scored the game-winning goal at 5:22 of the third period and set up Nazem Kadri later in the frame. The 24-year-old Zary is at a pivotal point in the campaign, as he's largely struggled this season but could change the narrative with a strong finish. He has 10 goals, 23 points, 85 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-3 rating over 55 appearances. Should the Flames shed some expiring contracts before the trade deadline, Zary would be poised to pick up some extra ice time to fill the void.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Zary See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week28 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 2137 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Undervalued Versatility39 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 2762 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!96 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Zary See More