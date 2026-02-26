Connor Zary headshot

Connor Zary News: Goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Zary scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Zary scored the game-winning goal at 5:22 of the third period and set up Nazem Kadri later in the frame. The 24-year-old Zary is at a pivotal point in the campaign, as he's largely struggled this season but could change the narrative with a strong finish. He has 10 goals, 23 points, 85 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-3 rating over 55 appearances. Should the Flames shed some expiring contracts before the trade deadline, Zary would be poised to pick up some extra ice time to fill the void.

Connor Zary
Calgary Flames
