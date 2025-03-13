Fantasy Hockey
Connor Zary headshot

Connor Zary News: Headed for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Zary will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Thursday for elbowing.

At this point, Zary should be expected to miss at least one game due to suspension, though it could certainly be longer. With the winger set to at least be unavailable versus the Avs on Friday, Adam Klapka will likely jump into the lineup against Colorado in what would be just his 14th NHL game of the season.

