Connor Zary News: Headed for suspension
Zary will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Thursday for elbowing.
At this point, Zary should be expected to miss at least one game due to suspension, though it could certainly be longer. With the winger set to at least be unavailable versus the Avs on Friday, Adam Klapka will likely jump into the lineup against Colorado in what would be just his 14th NHL game of the season.
