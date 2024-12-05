Connor Zary News: Helps out on power play

Zary notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Zary had been held off the scoresheet in the previous three games. He snapped the slump by setting up a Matthew Coronato tally in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. The 23-year-old Zary has dropped down the lineup over the last couple of games, centering the third line instead of the top line. He's at 13 points (six on the power play), 54 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 27 outings. The Flames have rarely settled on line combinations for long, so Zary could get a larger role again in the near future.