Connor Zary News: Helps out on power play

Zary logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Zary has a helper in back-to-back contests and a point in six of the last seven games. He's earned three power-play assists in that span as he continues to see time on the top unit. Zary is in a middle-six role at even strength, and he's produced a total of 18 points (eight on the power play), 68 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-7 rating through 33 appearances.