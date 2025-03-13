Connor Zary News: Hit with two-game ban

Zary has been suspended for two games by the Department of Player Safety on Thursday.

Zary will miss clashes with the Avalanche and Maple Leafs on Friday and Monday, respectively, while serving his suspension for elbowing. With Zary unavailable, Adam Klapka could slide into a fourth-line role, though the Flames may have to call up a player from the minors if Mikaewl Backlund (upper body) can't play either.