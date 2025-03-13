Fantasy Hockey
Connor Zary headshot

Connor Zary News: Hit with two-game ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Zary has been suspended for two games by the Department of Player Safety on Thursday.

Zary will miss clashes with the Avalanche and Maple Leafs on Friday and Monday, respectively, while serving his suspension for elbowing. With Zary unavailable, Adam Klapka could slide into a fourth-line role, though the Flames may have to call up a player from the minors if Mikaewl Backlund (upper body) can't play either.

