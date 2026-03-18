Connor Zary headshot

Connor Zary News: Pots opening tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Zary scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blues.

Zary had the only goal that counted for the Flames -- three others were overturned after reviews. The 24-year-old snapped a 10-game point drought with the tally. In that span, he went minus-8 with 10 shots on net and seven hits. Zary is at 11 goals, 24 points, 99 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-11 rating over 66 appearances in what's been a challenging campaign on offense.

Connor Zary
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Zary See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Zary See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
47 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 21
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
56 days ago
Category Targets: Undervalued Versatility
NHL
Category Targets: Undervalued Versatility
Author Image
Corey Abbott
58 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 27
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
81 days ago
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
NHL
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
115 days ago