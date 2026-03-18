Connor Zary News: Pots opening tally
Zary scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blues.
Zary had the only goal that counted for the Flames -- three others were overturned after reviews. The 24-year-old snapped a 10-game point drought with the tally. In that span, he went minus-8 with 10 shots on net and seven hits. Zary is at 11 goals, 24 points, 99 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-11 rating over 66 appearances in what's been a challenging campaign on offense.
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