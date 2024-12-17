Connor Zary News: Provides assist

Zary logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Zary has two goals and three assists over his last six games. The 23-year-old forward has run a little streaky on offense, but he's been more good than bad over the last month. For the year, he's up to seven goals, 10 assists, 65 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 32 appearances in a middle-six role.