Connor Zary News: Puts away goal in loss

Zary scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Lightning.

Zary's point streak is up to four games (two goals, two assists) after his second-period tally Thursday. The center has added 10 shots on net in that span. Zary is up to seven goals, nine assists, 61 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 30 contests, but he's trending in the right direction. His offense hasn't taken a step forward from last year (34 points in 63 games), though Zary has been learning to play center at the NHL level after spending much of 2023-24 on the wing.