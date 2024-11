Zary scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Candiens.

Zary collected a fluky bounce and beat a screened Sam Montembeault to put Calgary on top, 1-0, early in the second period. The tally snapped a nine-game goal-less drought for the top-line winger. The 24-year-old Zary has three goals and five assists through 13 outings.