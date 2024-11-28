Connor Zary News: Strikes for lone goal on power play

Zary scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Zary has a four-game point streak (two goals, two assists), and he's earned a power-play point in each of the last three contests. The 23-year-old seems to be settling into a top-six role at center, though the Flames have shuffled line combinations frequently this season. Zary is at 12 points (five on the power play), 49 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 23 appearances.