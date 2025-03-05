Connor Zary News: Strikes twice in Philly

Zary scored two goals in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

The 23-year-old lit the lamp twice in less than two minutes during the first period as Calgary raced out to an early 3-0 lead. It was the first multi-goal performance of Zary's career, and the points were his first in six games since returning from a lower-body injury after the 4 Nations Face-Off break. On the season, he's produced 12 goals and 24 points in 46 appearances.