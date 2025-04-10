Conor Garland News: Adds another assist

Garland logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Garland has a goal and four helpers over his last four contests. The 29-year-old winger set up Nils Hoglander's empty-netter to seal this win. Garland is up to the 30-assist mark this season, a level he's reached just one other time in his seven-year career. He's also a goal away from 20 for the third time and a point away from his second 50-point season. The winger has added 166 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 50 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 78 outings.