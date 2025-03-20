Fantasy Hockey
Conor Garland headshot

Conor Garland News: Expected to return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 4:15pm

Garland (undisclosed) is slated to return Thursday versus St. Louis, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Garland has 17 goals, 41 points, 50 PIM, 40 hits and 47 blocks in 67 outings in 2024-25. He's projected to serve on the fourth line alongside Dakota Joshua and Nils Aman after missing Tuesday's 6-2 victory over Winnipeg. Jonathan Lekkerimaki is set to be a healthy scratch.

Conor Garland
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
