Conor Garland headshot

Conor Garland News: Lights lamp twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Garland scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

The 28-year-old struck twice in the first period to propel the Canucks to a road win. It was Garland's first multi-goal performance since Nov. 29 and his first multi-point effort since Dec. 10, and he'd managed just two goals and three points in 12 January contests prior to Monday's outburst. Despite that swoon, the streaky forward has 13 goals and 33 points in 49 appearances, keeping him on pace to top the career-high 52 points he produced in 2021-22.

