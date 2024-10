Garland provided an assist and fired three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Garland has four points over his last three games. The winger is finding consistency in a top-six role, and he's been held off the scoresheet just once in seven outings this season. Garland has three goals, four assists, 16 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. His steady production could make him a decent depth forward in fantasy.