Conor Garland headshot

Conor Garland News: Manages helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Garland logged an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Garland has an assist in each of the last two contests. He's gotten on the scoresheet in nine of his last 10 games, earning four goals and eight assists in that span while logging steady top-six minutes. The 28-year-old winger is up to 23 points, 56 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 25 outings, offering strong offense with little in the way of physical play for fantasy.

