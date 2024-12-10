Conor Garland News: Nabs two assists in overtime loss

Garland provided a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Garland hasn't scored in December, but he has four helpers over five games this month. He's been held off the scoresheet in just two of the last 12 contests. The winger is up to eight goals, 17 assists, nine power-play points, 59 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 27 appearances, providing steady offense in a top-six role.