Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Conor Garland headshot

Conor Garland News: Nabs two assists in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Garland provided a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Garland hasn't scored in December, but he has four helpers over five games this month. He's been held off the scoresheet in just two of the last 12 contests. The winger is up to eight goals, 17 assists, nine power-play points, 59 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 27 appearances, providing steady offense in a top-six role.

Conor Garland
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now