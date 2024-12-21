Conor Garland News: Offers assist Saturday

Garland notched an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

Garland's goal drought is up to 11 games, and his helper was his first point since he had two assists versus the Blues on Dec. 10. The 28-year-old winger had been one of the Canucks' most consistent players early on, but it looks like he's starting to falter. He's at 26 points, 74 shots on net, 21 hits, 15 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 33 appearances this season.