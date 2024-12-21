Fantasy Hockey
Conor Garland headshot

Conor Garland News: Offers assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Garland notched an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

Garland's goal drought is up to 11 games, and his helper was his first point since he had two assists versus the Blues on Dec. 10. The 28-year-old winger had been one of the Canucks' most consistent players early on, but it looks like he's starting to falter. He's at 26 points, 74 shots on net, 21 hits, 15 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 33 appearances this season.

Conor Garland
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
