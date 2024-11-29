Conor Garland News: Pots game-winner in Buffalo

Garland generated two goals and an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Garland was set up by Quinn Hughes in the extra frame to help Vancouver stave off Buffalo's comeback attempt. Garland is on a heater over the last two weeks -- the right-shot winger is riding a seven-game point streak consisting of four goals and six assists. The 28-year-old has stepped up in wake of Vancouver losing J.T. Miller (personal) indefinitely, and Garland is tracking toward a career year. His career-high mark in points is 52, and the Massachusetts native is up to eight goals and 13 assists through 22 games while occupying a top-six role and spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.