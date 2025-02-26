Conor Garland News: Pots pair of goals in overtime win

Garland scored two goals on four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Garland put the Canucks up 2-0 with a power-play goal in the second period. When that lead didn't hold, he came through with the game-winner at 4:26 of overtime. The winger's offense has been a bit sporadic lately -- he snapped a six-game point drought and has just five tallies over his last 14 outings while getting on the scoresheet in just three of those games. For the season, he's at 16 goals, 36 points, 128 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 58 appearances. He's still in position to challenge for the 50-point mark, a level he's reached just once over his first six NHL campaigns.