Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Conor Garland headshot

Conor Garland News: Scores in loss to Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Garland scored a goal and took three shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Garland found the back of the net for the third time over his last three appearances, but the 28-year-old winger hasn't been much of a reliable scoring threat. He went over an ice-cold stretch with only one point across eight games between Jan. 10 and Jan. 25 before this productive stretch, and the lack of consistency limits his upside considerably.

Conor Garland
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now