Conor Garland News: Scores in loss to Dallas

Garland scored a goal and took three shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Garland found the back of the net for the third time over his last three appearances, but the 28-year-old winger hasn't been much of a reliable scoring threat. He went over an ice-cold stretch with only one point across eight games between Jan. 10 and Jan. 25 before this productive stretch, and the lack of consistency limits his upside considerably.