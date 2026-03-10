Conor Garland News: Second straight two-goal game

Garland scored twice in a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

It was Garland's second straight game with two snipes; he also scored twice in a 5-4 OT loss to the Kings on Monday. It's the first time that Garland, who is 29, has recorded consecutive multi-goal games in the NHL. He got his get out of Vancouver free card at the deadline and has played just three games with Columbus. Garland had seven goals, 19 assists and 103 shots in 50 games with the Orcas this season after recording 50 points there in 2024-25.