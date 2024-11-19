Conor Garland News: Set to play Tuesday

Garland (personal) is on the ice for warmups, indicating he'll play Tuesday versus the Rangers, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Garland missed Tuesday's morning skate since his wife is nearly ready to give birth, but it looks like the winger will be able to play. The 28-year-old Garland should slot into a top-six role. He has 13 points through 17 contests this season, and he'll be leaned on more for offense while J.T. Miller (personal) is away from the team indefinitely.