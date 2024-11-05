Fantasy Hockey
Conor Garland News: Slides helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Garland notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Garland has earned three helpers over the last two games, a strong response to his first stretch of consecutive contests off the scoresheet. The 28-year-old winger is filling a top-six role this season, and he's been scoring in accordance with that. He's up to three goals, seven helpers, 25 shots on net, nine PIM and a plus-2 rating across 11 outings.

