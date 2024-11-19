Fantasy Hockey
Conor Garland headshot

Conor Garland News: Status unclear for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Garland (persona) is slated to be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Rangers, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports.

Garland skipped the morning skate because his wife was expecting to give birth. If Garland can't play Tuesday, the Canucks may dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen because J.T. Miller (personal) is unavailable. The 28-year-old Garland has four goals and 13 points through 17 appearances this season.

