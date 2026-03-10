Conor Garland News: Strikes twice in OT loss
Garland scored two goals in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.
After going without a point in his Blue Jackets debut Saturday, Garland made a better impression on his new squad with tallies in the first and second periods. The 29-year-old winger snapped a 24-game goal drought with the performance, and a spot in the top six and on the second power-play unit could allow Garland to get to more consistent offense than he'd been able to deliver in Vancouver. On the season, he's managed nine goals and 28 points in 52 contests.
