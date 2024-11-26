Fantasy Hockey
Conor Garland News: Two points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Garland scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Bruins.

Garland extended his point streak to five games (two goals, four assists) with his first multi-point effort since Nov. 2. The Massachusetts native didn't have a point in two contests versus his hometown team last season. In 2024-25, he's impressed in a top-six role with 17 points (six on the power play), 43 shots on net, 11 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 20 appearances.

Conor Garland
Vancouver Canucks
