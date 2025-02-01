Conor Geekie Injury: Suffers apparent arm injury
Geekie left Saturday's game versus the Islanders holding his arm, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.
Geekie was hurt in the third period, but the severity of the issue isn't known -- there was no update on his status after the game. If Geekie is unavailable Tuesday versus the Senators, Michael Eyssimont will likely get back into the lineup.
