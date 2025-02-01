Fantasy Hockey
Conor Geekie headshot

Conor Geekie Injury: Suffers apparent arm injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Geekie left Saturday's game versus the Islanders holding his arm, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Geekie was hurt in the third period, but the severity of the issue isn't known -- there was no update on his status after the game. If Geekie is unavailable Tuesday versus the Senators, Michael Eyssimont will likely get back into the lineup.

Conor Geekie
Tampa Bay Lightning
