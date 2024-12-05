Conor Geekie News: Capitalizes on increased ice time

Geekie had a goal and an assist in an 8-1 win over San Jose on Thursday.

He earned the game's third star for his effort. Geekie had gone five games without a point prior to this stellar performance. The young forward has four goals, four assists and 29 shots over 24 contests this season. Geekie is averaging 12:51 of ice time this season, but he played a season-high 16:14 on Thursday. His ice time is trending up over the last four games, and that speaks to his coach's growing confidence in his game. The 20-year-old sits behind Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli, so Geekie isn't going up the lineup any time soon. However, more ice time almost always presents more opportunities, even on a scoring third line.